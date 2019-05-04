Kosmos Energy (KOS) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a mkt perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays set a $9.00 target price on Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $12.00 target price on Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $8.00 target price on Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of KOS stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. 4,572,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.21. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.55 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 81,504,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $530,596,182.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 22,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $146,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

