Knoll (KNL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Knoll Inc, a leading designer and manufacturer of branded office furniture products and textiles, serves clients worldwide. Their commitment to innovation and modern design has yielded a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to provide enduring value and help clients shape their workplaces with imagination and vision. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Knoll from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on Knoll from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE KNL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.74. 303,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Knoll has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $24.29.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.20 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knoll will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Knoll by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,202,000 after purchasing an additional 127,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Knoll by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,244,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Knoll by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Knoll by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knoll by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

