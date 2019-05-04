Kirby (KEX) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KEX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kirby from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $74.00 target price on shares of Kirby and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.40 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

NYSE KEX opened at $84.90 on Thursday. Kirby has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $94.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Kirby had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirby will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $178,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $268,036.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,015. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

