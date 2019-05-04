Kirby (KEX) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-$3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.54. Kirby also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.25-3.75 EPS.

Shares of KEX traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.90. The stock had a trading volume of 677,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,871. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Kirby had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KEX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kirby from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirby from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $74.00 price target on shares of Kirby and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Friday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.40 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kirby from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.60.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 8,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $605,832.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,780.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,015. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Kirby (KEX) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/kirby-kex-issues-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.