KeyCorp Reiterates Hold Rating for Five9 (FIVN)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “Weight. We remain impressed by Five9’s solid execution, strong product strategy, expanding leadership team, and favorable secular tailwinds with a $24B contact center TAM that is in the midst of a multi-year transformation to cloud and AI. That said, investor optimism appears partially reflected at 9x CY20 EV/S vs. the peer group average at 8.2x.””

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on Five9 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.54.

FIVN traded up $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 759,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,028. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.20 and a beta of 0.59. Five9 has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.81 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Burkland sold 1,700 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $95,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,397.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $76,772.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,672 shares of company stock valued at $16,327,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

