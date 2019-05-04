KeyCorp Raises Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Price Target to $135.00

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.10 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

IR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a hold rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.75.

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,624. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52 week low of $85.05 and a 52 week high of $125.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 1,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $113,837.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Regnery sold 7,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $972,743.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,353.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,717 shares of company stock valued at $25,230,020. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 8,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,440,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,413 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

