KERING S A/ADR Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share (PPRUY)

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for KERING S A/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KERING S A/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. KERING S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $40.43 and a 12 month high of $65.72.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from KERING S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. KERING S A/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.21%.

About KERING S A/ADR

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

