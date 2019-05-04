Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Nemetschek (NEM) a €85.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €126.89 ($147.55).

Shares of NEM opened at €152.60 ($177.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 76.84. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €89.70 ($104.30) and a 1 year high of €170.00 ($197.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

