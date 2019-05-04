Kellogg (K) Shares Gap Down to $59.39

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.84, but opened at $59.39. Kellogg shares last traded at $57.38, with a volume of 5931098 shares traded.

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kellogg to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.04.

Get Kellogg alerts:

The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 47.10%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.73%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $5,784,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,672,000 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1,277.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,658,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $131,475,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,334,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,811 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 327.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5,672.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kellogg (K) Shares Gap Down to $59.39” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/kellogg-k-shares-gap-down-to-59-39.html.

About Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.