KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (KZMYY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KZMYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of KZMYY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,105. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.19. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $7.59.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

