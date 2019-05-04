JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades JD.Com (JD) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.55 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $38.00 price target on JD.Com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a mkt perform rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.Com from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered JD.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. JD.Com has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,001.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $314,813,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $199,040,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in JD.Com by 1,472.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,702,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212,802 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in JD.Com by 1,314.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,246,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in JD.Com by 20.2% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,986,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $834,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,080 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

