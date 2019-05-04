JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BP (BP) a GBX 625 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on BP (LON:BP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BP from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 650.88 ($8.50).

LON:BP opened at GBX 548.10 ($7.16) on Tuesday. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 534 ($6.98) per share, for a total transaction of £309.72 ($404.70).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

