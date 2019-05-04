Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) had a negative return on equity of 1,056.67% and a negative net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSDA opened at $0.72 on Friday. Jones Soda Co. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79.

Get Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/jones-soda-co-usa-jsda-releases-earnings-results.html.

About Jones Soda Co. ( USA )

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States and Canada. It provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products. It also offers fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, as well as cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.