Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (JSDA) Releases Earnings Results

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) had a negative return on equity of 1,056.67% and a negative net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS JSDA opened at $0.72 on Friday. Jones Soda Co. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79.
About Jones Soda Co. ( USA )
Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.