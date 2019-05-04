Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Increased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 92,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 29,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,908,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,318,000 after acquiring an additional 252,348 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $142.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The company has a market cap of $381.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

