Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $188,299,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,325,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,579,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 948.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,725,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,762,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. OTR Global cut Johnson Controls International to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $40.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.77%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 26% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 29,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $1,160,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $164,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 194,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,471. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

