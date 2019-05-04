JNBA Financial Advisors Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI)

JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter.

MOTI opened at $32.13 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $34.75.

