JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 666 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,155.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $66.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

