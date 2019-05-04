JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JetBlue reported better-than-expected earnings and revenues in the first quarter of 2019. Results were aided by high passenger revenues, which accounted for bulk of the top line. Additionally, the carrier issued an encouraging projection with respect to revenue per available seat mile (RASM: a key measure of unit revenue). For the second quarter, JetBlue expects RASM to grow between 1% and 4% year over year. Placement of Easter/Passover holiday in April is expected to positively impact the metric to the tune of 2.25 points. Moreover, we are impressed by the carrier's initiatives to reward shareholders. The company's efforts to modernize its fleet are also encouraging. However, the rise in operating expenses are limiting bottom-line growth. In the first quarter, quarterly earnings declined on a year-over-year basis due to high costs. Woes related to capacity overexpansion are also concerning.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.52.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,576 shares in the company, valued at $7,252,769.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,275 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 52,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 110,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 59,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

