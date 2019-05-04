Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $259.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDR. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.59 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.66.

Shares of NYSE WDR opened at $19.13 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 37.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 55.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 665,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 237,523 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis E. Logue sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

