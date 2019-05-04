Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) a GBX 5,400 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,090 ($92.64).
LON:RB opened at GBX 6,064 ($79.24) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,411 ($70.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
