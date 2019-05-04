Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) a GBX 5,400 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,090 ($92.64).

LON:RB opened at GBX 6,064 ($79.24) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,411 ($70.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90.

In other news, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,760 ($75.26) per share, for a total transaction of £4,608 ($6,021.17). Also, insider Elane Stock acquired 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,233 ($81.45) per share, with a total value of £115,933.80 ($151,488.04).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

