Jason Industries (JASN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $141.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Jason Industries updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

JASN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 132,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,160. Jason Industries has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Jason Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 590,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 50,802 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in Jason Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 5,133,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 182,977 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Jason Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jason Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Jason Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 733,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

