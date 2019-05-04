Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $116.93 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,803 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $116,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,715,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,354.36.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,112.66, for a total value of $99,026.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.90, for a total transaction of $42,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,445.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 906 shares of company stock worth $1,073,756. 13.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,185.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $824.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $36.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

