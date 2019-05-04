Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $157.88 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,539 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $157,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $250.47 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.11 and a 12-month high of $256.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 1,501.97% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $576.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $532,531.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,723.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $208,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,144 shares of company stock worth $8,378,892. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

