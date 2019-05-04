Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 313,059 Shares of Visteon Corp (VC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,931,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,059 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.10% of Visteon worth $197,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VC. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $155,000.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Visteon from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visteon from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.69.

NYSE VC opened at $64.73 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $139.45.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $737.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.99 million. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

