James Investment Research Inc. Buys New Position in iRobot Co. (IRBT)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,267,000 after acquiring an additional 38,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,639,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,128,000 after acquiring an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,589,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,809,000 after acquiring an additional 176,245 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 710,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRBT opened at $104.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $132.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $237.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. iRobot had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.64%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of iRobot from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.87 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.12.

In related news, CFO Alison Dean sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total transaction of $2,979,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,641.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 7,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $807,293.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,890 shares of company stock valued at $12,387,939. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

