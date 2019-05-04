J Mariner Kemper Sells 3,000 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $207,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. UMB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.18 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens set a $74.00 target price on UMB Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James downgraded UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

