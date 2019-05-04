ITT (ITT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The conglomerate reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ITT had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.50-3.66 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.50-3.66 EPS.
NYSE:ITT traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,865. ITT has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.
About ITT
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.
