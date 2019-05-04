ITT (ITT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The conglomerate reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ITT had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.50-3.66 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.50-3.66 EPS.

NYSE:ITT traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,865. ITT has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ITT by 4,727.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,673,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,639,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,672,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,924,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ITT by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,658,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,331,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after buying an additional 217,573 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

