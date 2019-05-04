iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) Stake Lowered by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of ITA opened at $211.20 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

