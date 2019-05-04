iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Stake Increased by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,047.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 48,253 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 160,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $888,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 50,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter.

EFA opened at $66.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

