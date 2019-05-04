iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 14,996.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moneywise Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

ISTB opened at $49.68 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $49.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.1182 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

