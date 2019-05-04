IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%.

IRIX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. 82,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.05. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “IRIDEX (IRIX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/iridex-irix-announces-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-02-eps.html.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.