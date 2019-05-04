Investors Sell Home Depot (HD) on Strength (HD)

Traders sold shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) on strength during trading on Thursday. $102.29 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $150.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $48.33 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Home Depot had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Home Depot traded up $2.21 for the day and closed at $201.01

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. DZ Bank lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

Get Home Depot alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $221.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $4,343,489.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total value of $1,006,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $7,553,141. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 3,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/investors-sell-home-depot-hd-on-strength-hd-2.html.

Home Depot Company Profile (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.