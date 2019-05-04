Investors Purchase High Volume of Ensco Put Options (ESV)

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,864 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,022% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DNB Markets raised shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ensco in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ensco in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Shares of ESV opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Ensco has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.12 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. Ensco’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ensco will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESV. Elephas Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Ensco by 1,573.7% in the 4th quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,859,379 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $31,539,000 after buying an additional 8,330,054 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Ensco in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,890,000. Manikay Partners LLC bought a new position in Ensco in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,219,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ensco in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,875,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ensco by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,364,454 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after buying an additional 3,629,804 shares in the last quarter.

About Ensco

Ensco Plc engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. It operates its business through the following segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Others. The Floaters segment includes drill ships and semisubmersible rigs. The Jackups segment offers contract drilling service.

