INTL CONS AIRL/S (ICAGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICAGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. INTL CONS AIRL/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 90.06%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.881 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. INTL CONS AIRL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

INTL CONS AIRL/S Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

