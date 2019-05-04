International Montoro Resources (IMT) Trading Down 20%

Shares of International Montoro Resources Inc (CVE:IMT) fell 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 171,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 228,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78.

International Montoro Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, titanium, chromium, uranium, PGE, and rare earth elements. The company focuses on its 100% owned Serpent River property comprising 10 mineral claims covering an area of 1,840 hectares located in the Elliot Lake, Northern Ontario; and the Duhamel property that consists of 32 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,300 hectares.

