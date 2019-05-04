Interfor Corp (IFP) Receives C$21.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.50.

Several research analysts have commented on IFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on Interfor from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Interfor from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of IFP opened at C$15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.81. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$13.26 and a twelve month high of C$27.27.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$468.54 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Interfor will post 1.2999998882064 EPS for the current year.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

