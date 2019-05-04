InterDigital Wireless (IDCC) Announces Earnings Results

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $68.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.19 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

Shares of IDCC traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.55. 886,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. InterDigital Wireless has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $85.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

