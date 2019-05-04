Integra Lifesciences (IART) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of IART opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. Integra Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $359.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Evoli sold 1,291 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $72,166.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 30,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,688,975.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 4,410.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,254,051 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,226,245 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

