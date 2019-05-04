Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Position Lifted by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,536,000 after buying an additional 210,960 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,324 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $160,102,000 after buying an additional 688,761 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $119,267,000 after buying an additional 132,805 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 4,410.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,254,051 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,226,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,653,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IART opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $67.50.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $359.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IART. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price objective on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

In other news, insider Lisa Evoli sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $72,166.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rhonda Germany Ballintyn acquired 1,933 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.08 per share, with a total value of $108,402.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,533.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

