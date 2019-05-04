Installed Building Products (IBP) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $342.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE IBP traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $54.95. 292,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,578. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $65.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 97,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $4,529,688.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,127.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $4,354,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,500 shares of company stock worth $13,637,701. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,168,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,553,000 after acquiring an additional 142,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,553,000 after buying an additional 142,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,501,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 11.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 790,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,815,000 after buying an additional 80,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,438,000 after buying an additional 110,357 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

