Insider Selling: Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Insider Sells 11,325 Shares of Stock

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) insider Patrick M. Webster sold 11,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $419,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,623,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $37.97 on Friday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Forest Products’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,944,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,001,000 after buying an additional 113,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,001,000 after purchasing an additional 113,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,745,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 285,891 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,739,000 after purchasing an additional 26,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth $24,130,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

