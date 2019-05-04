Insider Selling: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total value of $862,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,200,459.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,917,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,657. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $104.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.52 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 29.91%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Nomura downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Skyworks Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $23,678,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 10,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 243,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,060,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

