Insider Selling: Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) President Sells 19,278 Shares of Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) President Ark Jon Vander sold 19,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $1,587,157.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $83.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $77.73 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

