Insider Selling: Fortinet Inc (FTNT) VP Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,073.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, John Whittle sold 3,691 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $322,888.68.

On Monday, March 18th, John Whittle sold 1,248 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $104,095.68.

On Tuesday, February 19th, John Whittle sold 1,580 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $131,835.20.

On Monday, February 4th, John Whittle sold 7,768 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $619,031.92.

FTNT stock traded down $5.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,380,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,149. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.26. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 4,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

