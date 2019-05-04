Insider Selling: B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,918 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $14,864.50.

On Monday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 10,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $73,200.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 100 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $750.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 3,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $22,260.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $3,830.00.

On Monday, April 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 3,211 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $26,522.86.

On Thursday, April 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 779 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $6,535.81.

NASDAQ:RILY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,539. The company has a market capitalization of $519.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.24. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.03 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.67%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 276,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,733 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 43,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

