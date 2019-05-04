Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.6% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,145,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 66.7% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $124.69 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $85.05 and a fifty-two week high of $125.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

In other news, Chairman Michael W. Lamach sold 105,064 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $11,109,467.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,142 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $742,339.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,717 shares of company stock valued at $25,230,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

