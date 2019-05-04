Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

IR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Ingersoll-Rand to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.75.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $124.69 on Thursday. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $85.05 and a 1 year high of $125.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider David S. Regnery sold 7,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $972,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael W. Lamach sold 105,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $11,109,467.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,717 shares of company stock worth $25,230,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

