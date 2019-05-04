Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 1,016.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $11.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

NYSE IRT opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $957.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.89. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $49.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 13.77%. Equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.30%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $61,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,721.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

