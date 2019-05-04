ImpulseCoin (IMPS) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

ImpulseCoin (CURRENCY:IMPS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. ImpulseCoin has a total market capitalization of $21,158.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ImpulseCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImpulseCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ImpulseCoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00016007 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00014005 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004691 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00010632 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00063445 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About ImpulseCoin

ImpulseCoin (IMPS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2016. ImpulseCoin’s total supply is 20,245,510 coins. ImpulseCoin’s official website is www.impulsecoin.io . ImpulseCoin’s official Twitter account is @impulsecoin

ImpulseCoin Coin Trading

ImpulseCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImpulseCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImpulseCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImpulseCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

