ImageWare Systems (IWSY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a software company specializing in digital photography and database management. The company utilizes its imaging technology to develop software used to create booking and investigative software, smart and secure identification documents, and software for professional photographers. “

Get ImageWare Systems alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ImageWare Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IWSY opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. ImageWare Systems has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $136.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.74.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ImageWare Systems will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImageWare Systems (IWSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImageWare Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImageWare Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.